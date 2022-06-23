ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fire marshal explains restrictions as 13 East Texas counties issue burn bans

KTRE
 4 days ago

www.ktre.com

CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
KICKS 105

TxDOT Announces Plans to Replace Bridge at the Trinity River

Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
KXAN

FIRST WARNING: Tropical low could boost rain chances this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As is normal for this time of year, the Atlantic basin is starting to warm up with tropical activity. Forecast models point to two areas of possible development that bear watching – one in the mid-Atlantic and the other in the northern Gulf. Given the proximity and more immediate timeline of effects with the tropical low in the Gulf, we focus our attention there.
News Break
Politics
Port Arthur News

TxDOT shares major detours planned next week for TX 73, US 69

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf exchange will permanently close Tuesday. The closure comes with the department’s ongoing effort to turn the intersection at Texas 73 and U.S. 69 into a turbine exchange — one of only two in the state.
Mix 97.9 FM

Everything’s Expensive! Wanna Make A Fast $12k? Go Fugitive Hunting In Texas!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
yourconroenews.com

A Texas road partially melted as state scorched by heat wave

Record-breaking temperatures have soared past 100 degrees across Texas, where much of the state is trapped under a blistering heat wave. The heat was so bad in one east Texas city that the infrastructure is melting — literally — under the pressure. On Monday, the “excessive heat” caused...
