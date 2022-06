Editorial: Welcome progress at Joseph Floyd Manor

SUMMERVILLE — In 1905, a Jewish teenager named Saul Alexander fled religious oppression in Ukraine and arrived in South Carolina. He opened a tailor shop in downtown Summerville and within decades had become one of the most successful businessmen in the community. He died a millionaire in 1952, leaving his money in a charitable foundation that has since helped fund nonprofits, parks and projects aiding the area's Jewish community. His shop still stands on the corner of Hutchinson Square, though it has since become Cuppa Manna coffee house.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO