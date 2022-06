Here are four things to do across Tempe in the next several weeks:. Those in the downtown Tempe area have access to live music and entertainment on the second and fourth Saturday of every month as part of the Park After Dark series. This recurring event highlights the music, beer and wine options and games that Tempe has to offer during the cooler hours of summer. The aim of the event, according to the website, is to “kick back and relax” during the cooler hours of the summer. 7-10 p.m. Free (admission). 24 E. Sixth St., Tempe. www.downtowntempe.com.

