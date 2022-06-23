ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New era for school choice in Indiana begins Monday

Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding. The Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program offers maximum flexibility to families who choose to opt out of traditional schooling in favor of finding their own appropriate education programs and services for their eligible child.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

Gov. Holcomb to participate in 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit in D.C. Area

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, June 26-28. Led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA is the premier event connecting global companies with economic development organizations on significant foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities. The Investment Summit will convene global executives and business leaders to discuss opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as key topics including research and development, startups, global market dynamics, supply chain, infrastructure and renewable energy.
INDIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Issues Reprieve of Execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieve of execution: Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE
wfyi.org

Wanted: Indiana teachers who will switch to special education

As Indiana schools scramble to find enough qualified special education teachers, district administrators are trying to chip away at the shortage by training their own educators. The Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education is launching an 11-month training program, known as ASSET, that will prepare current educators for permits...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IN & IL reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Here is a look at how Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE

