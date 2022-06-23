Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, June 26-28. Led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA is the premier event connecting global companies with economic development organizations on significant foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities. The Investment Summit will convene global executives and business leaders to discuss opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as key topics including research and development, startups, global market dynamics, supply chain, infrastructure and renewable energy.
