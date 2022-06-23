Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO