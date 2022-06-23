Down to 10 men, Akron City FC Draws Erie Commodores FC, 1-1

The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.

