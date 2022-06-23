Down to 10 men, Akron City FC Draws Erie Commodores FC, 1-1
By Bill Petrello
neosportsinsiders.com
3 days ago
On a beautiful, cooler, and sunny evening, Akron City FC (ACFC) traveled to Erie, PA to take on the Erie Commodores FC (ECFC) for a Saturday match. With a brisk, northern wind bringing cooler temps on the pitch, ACFC and ECFC battled to a 1-1 draw. The final whistle...
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Older brother’s tips have resonated with Darryn Peterson. When he’s not playing basketball, Peterson expects to watch older brother Darryl Peterson III start at defensive end this fall at the University of Wisconsin. “100 pushups a day and stretching at night,” he said of...
The USFL's inaugural postseason got underway Saturday on FOX when the North's top-seeded New Jersey Generals faced the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Stars in the semifinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Stars, who lost to the Generals twice in the regular season, pulled off...
According to Romine and ShotLink, Kokrak was just 43 yards from the green on the Par 4 ninth, his final hole of the day. On his second shot, Kokrak hit it "87 yards into the unknown" according to ShotLink
One of the best drum corps in the country just finished their spring training in Erie and they put on a show Saturday night at the Erie Sports Center. The cadets are made up of musicians age 17 - 22, and they're from around the country and world, even all the way from Japan.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who would have been a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron, will most likely be debated in a Summit County courtroom soon, but the details in the medical examiner’s report are grim. Liming and...
AKRON, Ohio – Downtown Akron has undergone a series of changes, from restaurants to businesses to the Main Street Corridor project that reconstructed the thoroughfare over several years. One recent void has been fine dining. Until now. You could say Crave is a new old addition. Owners Aaron and...
For a long time, drivers in Pennsylvania would make the trip to Ohio to pay for cheaper gasoline. With those states having almost the same prices however, it may not be worth the drive. We made a visit to gas stations in Ohio and I did not see very many Pennsylvania drivers filling up. Maybe […]
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly police shooting took place early Monday morning in Akron after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle during a pursuit. Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said the pursuit broke out around 12:30 a.m. when a man fled a traffic stop on E. Tallmadge and Thayer avenues.
Comedy Kings 3 brings you Chris Harvey this round! You've seen Chris on Starz, Hulu and Amazon Prime and all over the nation at clubs like Wiley's Comedy Club, Pittsburgh Improv and many more. Your features for the night are Alex Mallory who is originally from Erie but currently does...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered. The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron. The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight shooting in Stark County is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI.) According to a BCI spokesperson, the Jackson Township Police Department requested help investigating an early Monday morning shooting. “BCI will process the physical evidence and the crime scene...
The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.
Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
