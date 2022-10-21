ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

All the Details on ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

May the odds ever be in our favor as the long-awaited “ Hunger Games ” prequel film heads for theaters.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ,” the prequel film will reveal the origin story behind the world of viral “The Hunger Games” series, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson in a love triangle at the root of the post-apocalyptic life-or-death tournament comprised of teen tributes.

Director Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to helm “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” introducing a whole new crop of tributes. Screenwriter Michael Lesslie (“Assassin’s Creed”) pens the script. The origin story of Panem President Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original movies, is also unveiled, with “The Gilded Age” breakout star Tom Blyth cast as the young Coriolanus. Rachel Zegler is starring in the lead role. The film is slated to premiere in theaters November 17, 2023.

Find out all the details on “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” below.

What’s the Plot?

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is set during the 10th-annual Hunger Games. An 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is selected to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by “West Side Story” and “Snow White” star Rachel Zegler.

Coriolanus is the “last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol,” per an official Lionsgate synopsis. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

Meet the Cast

“Billy the Kid” and “The Gilded Age” actor Tom Blyth will portray the younger version of Donald Sutherland’s iconic ruler Coriolanus Snow. Blyth also recently starred in Terrence Davies’ Siegfried Sassoon biopic “Benediction” as World War I-era theater actor and director Glen Byam Shaw.

After being selected by Steven Spielberg and making her film debut in the Oscar-winning “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler is set to appear in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Snow White,” and animated feature “Spellbound.” Zegler will star as the mysterious newcomer Lucy Gray Baird, who will fight for her life in the Hunger Games.

Zegler’s “West Side Story” co-star Josh Andrés Rivera is set to portray Coriolanus’ friend Sejanus Plinth. “Euphoria” breakout star Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris, Coriolanus’ cousin and confidante, who is a Capitol stylist. Eugenie Bondurant played Tigris in the original franchise, with “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” revealing Tigris’ familial connection to Coriolanus.

These Tributes (and Mentors) Are Out for Blood

Jerome Lance plays Marcus, Lucy’s fellow tribute from District 12. Ashley Liao stars as Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus’ closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Aamer Husain stars as Felix Ravinstill, another mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will be Bobbin, a tribute from District 8, while “Mare of Easttown” alum Mackenzie Lansing is Coral, a tribute from District 4.

Additional cast members include Max Raphael as Festus Creed, a mentor to a District 4 tribute. Zoe Renee, hot off of Sundance award winner “Master,” portrays Lysistrata Vickers, mentor to a tribute from District 12. Ayomide Adegun is set to star as Pliny “Pup” Harrington, a mentor to a District 7 tribute. Kaitlyn Akinpelumi will star as Domita Whimsiwick, mentor to a tribute from District 10. Ukrainian actress and advocate Sofia Sanchez is set to portray District 8 tribute Wovey, with Amélie Hoeferle as Vipsania Sickle, a mentor to a District 7 tribute.

Irene Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7. Cooper Dillon is Mizzen, a tribute from District 4. Luna Kuse is set to star as Brandy, a tribute from District 10. Kjell Brutscheidt will be another District 10 tribute named Tanner. Dimitri Abold is Reaper, a tribute from District 11.

Athena Strates will play Persephone Price, mentor to District 4’s Mizzen. Dakota Shapiro is set to play Billy Taupe, member of the Covey. George Somner will play Spruce from District 12, and Vaughan Reilly is Maude Ivory, another member of the Covey.

Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan is confirmed to play Grandma’am, the grandmother of Tom Blyth’s Coriolanus Snow. “The Dark Knight Rises” actor Burn Gorman will play Commander Hoff.

Isobel Jesper Jones will be the Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the District 12 mayor. Flora Li Thiemann is a mentor to a tribute from District 1; Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, Michael Greco, and Daniel Grubert round out the cast.

Jason Schartzman Is the Master of Ceremonies

Jason Schwartzman was officially confirmed to play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games and ancestor to Caesar Flickerman, who would become the voice of Panem and is played by Stanley Tucci in the original “Hunger Games” films.

Peter Dinklage Is the Hunger Games Founder

“Game of Thrones” alum Peter Dinklage is set to star as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and founder of the Hunger Games. Dubbed a “character with secrets,” director Francis Lawrence teased that Casca (Dinklage) is a mentor to a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth.

“Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life,” Lawrence stated. “As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life.”

Oscar Winner Viola Davis Is a Villainous Head Gamemaker

Academy Award winner Viola Davis will be starring as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games, IndieWire can confirm. The “ Woman King ” actress will be “as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable,” according to director Francis Lawrence.

Dr. Gaul’s mentor relationship with future rule Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is rooted in her being “the games’ most commanding figure.”

Producer Nina Jacobson shared, “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

Release Date

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is scheduled to premiere in theaters from Lionsgate on November 17, 2023.

A teaser trailer for the film showing snow-covered branches, icy snakes, and golden songbirds (a Mockingjay, perhaps?) debuted in June 2022.

“You’re invited to return to the Games in 2023,” the clip teased. “The world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

First Look

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth transform into their respective roles for a teaser photo hinting at the love story between tribute Lucy (Zegler) and mentor Coriolanus (Blyth).

Lucy Will Be the “Anti-Katniss”

Rachel Zegler’s heroine Lucy, a tribute for District 12, will be nothing like Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss in the original film series. “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” producer Nina Jacobson told Vanity Fair that Lucy (Zegler) is the “anti-Katniss” as an outgoing protagonist who charms mentor and future Panem dictator Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

“She’s a musician, she’s a performer, she’s a charmer,” Jacobson explained. “Snow has never met a girl like this before. He is a shape-shifter who craves control but is drawn to a woman who threatens everything he thought he wanted.”

However, fans can expect a glimpse of Katniss’ own history in the prequel film, based on the novel penned by Suzanne Collins.

“Suzanne has done such a great job of going back into the mythology and telling a story about the creation of the world,” Lawrence said. “You get a little background of Katniss. You will obviously get a lot of the background of Snow, the history of the Games, the history of some of the music, where songs like ‘The Hanging Tree’ actually come from. To be able to show a different side of Panem at a different time in its history has been really exciting. It’s completely different stylistically, in terms of design, character, and point of view.”

Rachel Zegler Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Academy

i volunteer as tribute here’s a first look on set of #TheHungerGames The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

♬ Au Revoir – Sweet After Tears

Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel film, gave a special tour of the new Capitol set for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video . Zegler showed the Academy, a prestigious Capitol school where students can influence the Hunger Games competition. Tom Blyth is a student at the Academy in the prequel film; Zegler gave a sneak peek at Blyth in character while he playfully stayed camera-shy. Another bit showed Snow’s classmate and friend Sejanus Plinth (Joshua Rivera) and Peter Dinklage in character as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Trailer: World War I Horrors Are Exposed in Netflix Literary Adaptation

Close to 100 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” was published, Emmy nominee Edward Berger adapts the World War I epic for Netflix, premiering October 28. “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it,” a quote from Remarque’s 1928 “literary masterpiece” is shown in the trailer. The film promises to “show the true face of World War I.” The official logline reads, “A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.” Co-written and directed by Edward Berger (“Deutschland 83”), “All Quiet on the Western Front”...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actor Predictions

We will update all our Oscar predictions throughout the season, so keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our initial thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race As the end...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

Damon Lindelof’s Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film Nabs ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director

Damon Lindelof is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The acclaimed “Lost” and “The Leftovers” creator is developing a new “Star Wars” film and reportedly just selected “Ms. Marvel” director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct the project. As originally reported by Deadline, Lindelof is writing the new project, which will be the first film he’s worked on since 2020’s “The Hunt.” The producer and screenwriter is well known for his work in the science fiction realm, with franchises including “Star Trek,” “Alien,” and DC Comics’ “Watchmen,” which he developed an acclaimed TV sequel for in 2019. IndieWire has reached out to Lucasfilm...
IndieWire

James Gray Teases Potential ‘Armageddon Time’ Sequel with Anne Hathaway

After taking audiences to the depths of the Amazon rainforest and outer space with “The Lost City of Z” and “Ad Astra,” James Gray looked inward for his latest film, “Armageddon Time.” The semi-autobiographical movie details Gray’s childhood in Queens, paying particular attention to his experiences attending sixth grade at the prestigious Kew-Forest School and his relationship with his grandfather (Anthony Hopkins).
IndieWire

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him

Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
IndieWire

Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
IndieWire

Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood

A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
IndieWire

Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw at 10: From Horror to ‘Honk for Jesus,’ an Oral History of Hollywood Disruption

The trio of movies that Jordan Peele has directed over the past decade — “Get Out,” “Us,” and “Nope” — established him as one of the major filmmakers to arrive this century. Evolving beyond the sketch comedy roots of “MADtv” and “Key & Peele,” Peele’s approach to horror uses the genre as a Trojan horse for big ideas about race, class, and the fragile foundations of American society. They also offer an impeccable combination of eeriness and humor that expands their appeal. “Get Out” ultimately grossed $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, scored Peele a Best Original Screenplay...
IndieWire

Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín Biopic

With films like “Jackie” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has demonstrated a unique ability to tell stories of history’s most iconic women that often diverge from facts and dive into fantasy in an attempt to find real truths. Now it appears that the director has found his next subject, as he is set to direct Angelina Jolie in a new film about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas (via The Hollywood Reporter). The film is being scripted by Steven Knight, who also wrote “Spencer.” Sources tell IndieWire that the untitled project is aiming for a summer 2023 shoot. The film will have plenty...
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
IndieWire

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes Descend Into Domestic Breakdown

What if you woke up one morning and didn’t recognize your life anymore? Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star as a couple on the brink of divorce in FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” streaming November 17. Parents to two children and both trying to balance family, career, and friendships, the Fleishmans are both in trouble, as it seems. Based on journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” centers on recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before...
IndieWire

‘Bros’ Brouhaha in Theaters Leads to Strong VOD Results

Tony Stark in “Captain America” asked, “Can you help a brother out?” For “Bros,” it turns out that, as was hoped, the help came from PVOD rentals. The groundbreaking studio gay rom-com failed to gross $12 million in U.S./Canada results. Its failure generated much social media chit-chat, making it one of the best-known recent flops. But it is the kind of release that benefits from Universal’s PVOD release policy (at $19.99) for most films after the third weekend: strong niche appeal, older audience, decent reviews, with an interest that might have been heightened by post-opening negative media about its performance. “Bros” is either...
IndieWire

‘Black Adam’ Box Office Opens Better Than DC-ent

“Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery) lingered under the suspicion that — like a number of high-budgeted, highly touted DC Comics films that came before — it might prove disappointing. That’s the curse of Marvel comparisons, which produces films that often open over $100 million. Instead, the Dwayne Johnson vehicle opened to $67 million domestic start, the best initial gross for any film since Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July. “Thor” was a much bigger opening ($144 million), and “Black Adam” failed to reach the $75 million that theaters that desperately need it, but by October standards this is a very...
IndieWire

Antonio Campos to Lead HBO Max’s ‘Arkham Asylum’ as Showrunner, Director

“The Batman” meets “The Staircase,” thanks to the latest HBO Max series centered on Arkham Asylum. “The Staircase” helmer Antonio Campos is set to direct the upcoming spinoff show of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” about Gotham City mental institute Arkham Asylum. Campos will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Variety reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to representatives at HBO Max for comment. In addition to directing, show-running, and executive-producing HBO Max’s “The Staircase” with Maggie Cohn, Campos previously directed films including “The Devil All the Time” for Netflix, plus indies “Simon Killer” and “Christine.” He also helmed episodes of...
IndieWire

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ First Look: Channing Tatum Gets Steamy with Salma Hayek

Magic Mike is back to cast a spell on us all. The third and presumably final “Magic Mike” installment stars Channing Tatum as the titular male stripper, with Steven Soderbergh back directing after sitting out the sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” The film is set to premiere in theaters February 10, 2023, during Super Bowl weekend…but the real athleticism is Tatum and crew’s smooth moves. Lead star and producer Tatum shared a first look at the film on Instagram with the caption, “All good things begin in Miami.” Tatum as Mike is holding Salma Hayek’s hand over his abs as she, robe-clad, looks down. Thandiwe...
IndieWire

James Bond Producers Told Sam Heughan He Wasn’t ‘Edgy’ Enough to Play 007

Sam Heughan was an outlier when it came to casting James Bond. As he reveals in his new memoir, the “Outlander” star auditioned for the role ahead of Daniel Craig’s casting in 2006 film “Casino Royale.” Heughan told Entertainment Weekly that the process to play 007 was “quite an experience,” but ultimately, the timing wasn’t right. “It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn’t ready for it,” Heughan said. “But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it.” In upcoming memoir “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,” available October 25, Heughan wrote that his audition was “cloaked in so...
IndieWire

9 Semi-Scary to Very Scary Shows Perfect For Fledgling Horror TV Fans

For those would-be audience members who are just too shaken by the notion of seeing a scary movie in theaters — subjected to a stream of unsettling images and a cacophony of disturbing sounds, with fingers clasped over their eyes or a sprint to the exit as the only reprieves  — television can help you familiarize yourself with the horror genre while maintaining a sense of distance and control. Who is to say we don’t become fully engrossed in gross-outs, jump-scares, hackings and slashings, and the like when given the option to tweak the brightness, adjust the volume, and press...
IndieWire

Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Kanye West’s Yeezy no longer has an Adidas deal. The company issued a statement after social media pressure to cut ties with the Grammy-winning rapper amid antisemitic and white supremacist comments. Adidas assured customers and investors that the company “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” calling West’s actions “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.”
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy