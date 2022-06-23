ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Missoula Local to Bare Knuckle Box This Friday

By Shawn
 3 days ago
Missoula's own Cody Beierle is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut this Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. We're all familiar with the UFC, Boxing, etc., but did you know about bare-knuckle boxing? This is intense. It's exactly what it sounds like. Straight-up Thunderdome rules. Based in...

Community Policy