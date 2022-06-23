How to Watch: Missoula Local to Bare Knuckle Box This Friday

WWE is ready to celebrate SummerSlam in a huge way, and as part of the festivities, they will be debuting a brand new experience featuring one of their most iconic legends. WWE has announced Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW, which will have The Undertaker sharing never before heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the crowd in an intimate setting, and it will all take place on Friday, July 29th at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN. Tickets will go on sale for Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on Tuesday, June 28th at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets, which also includes premiere seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. You can check out the poster for the event below.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO