ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Grilled Peach Spoon Bread with Buttermilk Whipped Cream

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate peach season with a sweet twist on a soul food classic. Tonya Thomas might be best known for her sweet potato sticky bun biscuit, or her plantain honey biscuit with a sumac glaze—they sell hot and fast from her pop-up at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar on Sundays. But...

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Play at Kinder Farm Park

Kinder Farm Park, located in Millersville, has tons of entertaining outdoor activities for everyone in the family. The 288-acres allow for plenty of hiking, biking, bird watching, fishing and picnicking. Kids of all ages will surely love the large playground and tot-lot at the park as well. Take a walk...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
coolprogeny.com

Cool Spots to Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore!

It’s berry season! Thinking of taking the kids on a fruit-picking adventure? Here are our favorite places to go berry picking with kids near Baltimore. Cool Spots To Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore. HYBRIDOMA ORGANIC FRUIT FARM. 13734 Baldwin Mill Road, Baldwin. (443) 902-0370 | Website. Blueberries,...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

GrillMarx Clarksburg Closes For a Week

GrillMarx in Clarksburg announced via social media earlier this week that it will be closed for a week to allow its staff to rest and recharge. The following messages were posted on social media:. “It’s summer time! Our staff has been working very hard and it’s time to take a...
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore’s Drag Brunch Hotspot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels. The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all.                          “We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said. The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free. “You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just...
BALTIMORE, MD
travelexperta.com

A Lovely and Luxurious Apartment in The Historic City of Baltimore

We usually travel as a whole family, but this time I and my husband decided to go on a couple vacation. We have wanted to visit Maryland for a long time, so, we set Baltimore as our destination, to spend a couple of days I wanted to rent a small and cozy apartment, that’s when I found a lovely Lux Living 1BR Apartment. I’m going to write a full review about it.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

High Inflation Is Prompting Pet Owners To Surrender Pets To Animal Shelters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some pet owners are struggling to keep up with costs as high inflation is hitting their wallets hard, and some of them are having to give up their pets.  Animal shelters across the country are seeing more pets being given up because some people now cannot afford to keep them.  “We’re seeing more people that need help,” said Bailey Deacon, the Director of Community Engagement at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter or BARCS.  But many of the pet owners who go to BARCS are discovering that they don’t want to give up their four-legged friends.  “We were really able...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘No Wire, No Hon’: Behind the Scenes of The Baltimore Anthology

Everyone wants to know about Harriet Tubman’s city. Whose is it, what happens here, and how we live it. How on the spectrum from “The Wire” to “Hairspray,” we birthed artists and thinkers as canonical as Edgar Allan Poe and Benjamin Banneker. But how does one capture Baltimore? A city as diverse and as tough as whatever the hell lives in the Inner Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Bread#Whipped Cream#Food Drink#Grilled Peach Spoon Bread#H3irloom Food Group#Herb Soul Gastro Caf#Southern
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sun And Warm Temperatures Are On The Horizon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a nice dry end to the week with lots of afternoon sunshine.  This weekend will feature a lot of sun and warmer temperatures.  The normal temperatures are now 87/65 degrees. This weekend the state will be right on target to meet those temperatures—and possibly even higher than that by Sunday.  It will not be particularly humid on either day. But by late Sunday night and Monday, a cold front will roll in and kick up the humidity and the chance of showers, which might be present by Monday afternoon.  After a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, the Baltimore area will cool to 80 on Monday. Drier and sunny skies, as well as low humidity, will follow on Tuesday. And again, the temperature high will be near 80 degrees.  A very nice warm and sunny weekend is in store at the beaches too, with temperature highs in the mid-70s. The ocean temperature will be around 67 degrees.  Have a safe weekend!
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Natural Hair care expo in Baltimore County

The 20th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo was in full swing in Baltimore County this weekend in Towson. The event was hosted by Malaika Tamu -Cooper of Dreadz and Headz. Local politicians, natural hair care enthusiasts, and professionals came together for two days of professional development. Attendees were invited...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Summer Showers Will Interrupt A Series Of Warm Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans endured a damp Thursday morning after the city and surrounding area picked up around three-quarters of an inch of rain.  On Friday, some fog will appear in some areas in the morning. But eventually, the sun will burn it off. As a result, the Baltimore area will experience a sunny drier and much warmer afternoon. Normal highs now have moved to 87 degrees. Tomorrow, many Marylanders will see 80 degrees with rather comfortable humidity.   Also on the horizon: warmer sunny weather will arrive this first full weekend of summer. Maryland will top out in the upper 80s on Saturday and perhaps see 90 degrees on Sunday.  By Monday, a cold front will be approaching and bring with it a chance of showers or some thunderstorms too.   Beautiful sunny and dry weather will follow on Tuesday and through mid-week.  Beach weather will also be warmer and sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s all weekend long.  The water temperature will only be around 67 degrees though. Ouch!
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh

BALTIMORE, MD—KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,148 square feet of space at 1320 Innovation Street. 1320 Innovation Street is a 42,120 square foot single-story flex/R&D building situated within Greenleigh, a mixed-use business community located in White Marsh. KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic recently relocated its Baltimore regional office to Greenleigh. Alaina McCracken … Continue reading "St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh" The post St. John Properties inks deal to bring KYOCERA Document Solutions Mid-Atlantic to Greenleigh in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy