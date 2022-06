Taylor Ogan is the CEO of Snow Bull Capital, which, according to its website, is a green-biased and high-technology hedge fund. Ogan also owns shares in Tesla, but that does not mean he worships at the altar of the almighty Musk. Ogan does the exact opposite, in fact, and speaks out against the company in which he holds shares. It seems Ogan got fed up with the lack of reporting around Full Self-Driving Beta (FSDB) crashes, so he took to Twitter to set the record straight.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO