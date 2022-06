A Silicon Valley coffee shop and eatery known for its specialty breakfast sandwiches has just leased a new space in downtown San Jose. Egghead Cafe — or Egghead Sando Cafe — is expected to open a new location at 80 S. First Street sometime in the next five months. That’s according to Nick Goddard with commercial real estate company Colliers, who spoke to the Mercury News. Goddard arranged Egghead’s new lease deal for the 2,500 square foot space. Zanotto’s Express Deli was the most recent tenant at the location.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO