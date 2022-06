WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A sluggish summer cold front will sag south into the Cape Fear Region and stamp rain chances on your First Alert Forecast: 20% Monday, 40% Monday night, 60% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 50% Wednesday. Severe storms do not look especially likely, but we will watch any cells closely. Hopefully, meaningful rainfall will eventually reach all gardens, fields, and ponds as June started wet, but, lately, has not been so much. Before the higher rain chance periods, temperatures ought to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday; cooler upper 70s to middle 80s are more probable Tuesday and Wednesday.

