Stage Door Theater Company presents original comedy in July

George Thomas Rigby Sr., 79, of Pawtucket, passed away on June 22, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on May 20, 1943, to the late Sidney Rigby & Gladys (Carline) Simoneau. George is survived by his wife Marsha (Hunt) Rigby they were married for 57 years and would have celebrated their 58th anniversary on July 31. He also leaves his daughter, Sharon Sexton-Brady, of Pawtucket, his son George T. Rigby Jr. and his wife, Kristine, of Bristol, and the late Brian D. Rigby. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jonathon, Amanda, Nicole, Mollie, Ashleigh, Michael, Alexa, Victoria, Emily, and his great-grandchildren Natalia, Olivia, Aiden, Noah, Joshua, Luna, Isabella and Avery. He also leaves his sister, Beverly Merrill, and his brothers Wayne Simoneau and his wife, Carol, and Larry Simoneau and his wife, Martha.
