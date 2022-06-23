ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Stage Door Theater Company presents original comedy in July

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

WESTERLY – Stage Door Theater Company announces its summer production of an original comedy...

www.valleybreeze.com

Valley Breeze

George Thomas Rigby Sr. – Pawtucket

George Thomas Rigby Sr., 79, of Pawtucket, passed away on June 22, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on May 20, 1943, to the late Sidney Rigby & Gladys (Carline) Simoneau. George is survived by his wife Marsha (Hunt) Rigby they were married for 57 years and would have celebrated their 58th anniversary on July 31. He also leaves his daughter, Sharon Sexton-Brady, of Pawtucket, his son George T. Rigby Jr. and his wife, Kristine, of Bristol, and the late Brian D. Rigby. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jonathon, Amanda, Nicole, Mollie, Ashleigh, Michael, Alexa, Victoria, Emily, and his great-grandchildren Natalia, Olivia, Aiden, Noah, Joshua, Luna, Isabella and Avery. He also leaves his sister, Beverly Merrill, and his brothers Wayne Simoneau and his wife, Carol, and Larry Simoneau and his wife, Martha.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Maryland Daily Record

Stephenie Meyer Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Christian Meyer (m. 1994) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Seth Meyer, Eli Meyer, Gabe Meyer) Stephenie Meyer Morgan is probably one of the well-known and renowned novelists of American origin. Some of her best novels are the Twilight series which is able to make several million readers fall in love with the concept of vampire romance. She said that the concept had originated in her dream and she started forming a story out of it. She did not stop thereafter a huge success of the series and went onto make a movie of it. Today we all know about the great hit of the movie sequels.
HARTFORD, CT
Westerly, RI
Valley Breeze

Rachel Marie Paul Thifault – Woonsocket

Rachel Marie Paul (Trudeau) Thifault, 77, of Woonsocket, R.I., departed her loving family on June 22, 2022. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ronald Thifault. They were married on June 27, 1963, at St. Joseph Church. Rachel was the beloved mother of her two daughters Robin Crane and her husband, Jacob, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Roxane Cary of Lincoln, R.I. and her companion, Michael Lataille. She was the devoted grandmother also known as BamBam to Brooke Cary and predeceased by her grandson Nathaniel “T” Crane.
WOONSOCKET, RI
disruptmagazine.com

Meet “The Pizza Princess” Amanda Bernardo

If you live in or near New Haven, Connecticut, you may be familiar with the hidden gem that is “New Haven Pizza Place”. The shop is known for its phenomenal customer service and exceptional quality food. However, the story behind the shop and its owner, Amanda Bernardo, is equally compelling and truly demonstrates how, as long as a person is willing to put in the work, all of their dreams can come true.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Valley Breeze

Cummings Francis Keaney – Cumberland

Cummings Francis Keaney, 79, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag, R.I., with his beloved wife of nearly 36 years, Mary Melchiorri, by his side. Cummings (Butch) was born on June 16, 1943, in Rockland, Mass., to the late...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Norma L. Aldrich – Cumberland

Norma L. (Woodward) Aldrich, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Aldrich. Born in Westerly, a daughter of the late Burton and Ellen (Martin) Woodward, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 63 years.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Eric J. Huard – Cumberland

Eric J. Huard, 51, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was the husband of Courtney (Carpenter) Huard. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Denise (Sylvester) Huard of Lincoln and the late Arthur E. Huard. Mr. Huard was employed as lineman for National Grid for...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Michael J. Keenan Jr. – Cumberland

Michael J. Keenan Jr., passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at the Rl Veteran's Home in Bristol, R.I., where he received excellent care. He was the husband of the Iate Bernice E. (Jackson) Keenan to whom he was married for 54 years. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary A. (Hanrahan) Keenan, Sr. Michael attended Cumberland High School and graduated from St. Raphael Academy. He excelled as a baseball pitcher and in basketball. Known as “lronman Mike”, he also played for St. Patrick's CYO and various Blackstone Valley Leagues.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Lucille R. Charland – Woonsocket

Lucille R. Charland, 91, of Woonsocket died peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022, at The Friendly Home. Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Elphege and Laura (Savard) Vadenais. She was a lifelong resident of the city. Mrs. Charland was a graduate of St. Clare Girls...
WOONSOCKET, RI
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
NORTHFORD, CT
Valley Breeze

Courtney B. Huard – Cumberland

Courtney B. (Carpenter) Huard, 42, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was the wife of Eric Huard. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Monique (Morin) Charpentier and step-daughter of Michael Charpentier of Cumberland and the daughter of the late Edward Carpenter Jr. and step-daughter of the late Kathy Carpenter. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Hamilton

* I can live in an owned single family home or condo. *I have not had much experience with children but am willing to consider sharing my home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. *I would like to live with a dog but I have not...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday. This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program. In New...
NEW HAVEN, CT

