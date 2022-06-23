Search for missing swimmer in the Delaware River shifts to recovery mission

It might seem like local municipalities have little control over how private land is used judging by the proliferation of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, but that’s not always the case. With the right zoning in place, municipalities have a reasonable degree of authority. And Plainfield Township exercised that authority when its board of supervisors in 2020 rejected a request by Waste Management’s Grand Central Sanitary Landfill to expand. Now, Grand Central is back with a second request. It’s arguing that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled its ability to sell the plan to residents. If the residents only had a chance to hear the amazing things that more piles of garbage in their backyard would do for their lives, there’d be an outpouring of support for the expansion, we suppose the thinking goes. To be fair, there are substantial economic benefits to the expansion, which would extend the landfill’s operations by 20 years. This would in turn preserve good-paying jobs, a generous host fee for the township and other perks. But we’re not here to argue for or against the expansion itself. Our point is that Plainfield Township has already made a decision on the matter, and Grand Central ought to respect that decision. Going back for a second shot under the pretense that the proposal didn’t get a fair shake the first time around comes off as an affront to township supervisors and smells a tad arrogant. It’s also a waste of time and taxpayer resources that now must be used for professional services, public hearings and more. If Grand Central truly wants to be a good neighbor, it ought to fold on this effort and move on.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO