Delaware, NJ

Search for missing swimmer in the Delaware River shifts to recovery mission

By Sarah Cassi
 3 days ago
The continued search for a swimmer missing in the Delaware River is now presumed to be a recovery mission, the National Park Service said Thursday. Christopher Schofield, 23, from Stroudsburg, was last seen trying to swim across the river Tuesday night with two other people in the Delaware Water Gap National...

