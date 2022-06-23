ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Remains of missing Missouri 21-year-old found buried inside barn

 3 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (TCD) – The body of a missing 21-year-old woman was found buried last week under a barn.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jessi Wilfong’s mom reported her missing May 25, six days after she was last seen leaving a family member’s home. On June 15, investigators issued a search warrant at a home and collected evidence that reportedly pointed to foul play.

Three days later, on June 18, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies received information that led them to an area near the residence they previously searched. Investigators found a "recently dug portion of ground" inside a barn and located Wilfong’s remains.

An autopsy was completed June 20, which determined her death was a homicide.

On June 22, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 59-year-old Theresa Baumgartner with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation.

It was not clear if or how Wilfong and Baumgartner knew each other.

