Aptly-named air operator Million Air will soon be welcoming more of Austin's wealthiest travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.More corporate executives will soon smoothly travel into the emerging tech hub in Austin thanks to the plan, which will add additional hangars near Million Air's current South Terminal location. The site plan, which was filed June 16, will take place on a 34-acre plot of land next to the current site.Million Air first planted its roots at ABIA in 2019 with a $40 million project that included seven hangars totaling 120,000+ square feet and a private air terminal modeled after a Hill Country ranch home. Exact details for the expansion remain unclear, and the project is under development review for utility development and environmental impact.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO