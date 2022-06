WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson announced Saturday the addition of hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Zach Dillon to his staff. Dillon, a former Baylor baseball player from 2003-06 and volunteer assistant coach in the 2012 season, returns to Waco after spending the last six years as the director of operations for Twelve Baseball, a premier select youth and high school program based out of Katy, Texas.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO