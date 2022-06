A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly being found in illegal possession of a handgun. Police were called to the 1500 block of 120th Street Northwest in Fairfax just before 8:45 for suspicious activity. Reportedly, a neighbor called and said they believed they heard at least ten gunshots coming from the area of the house. Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with 35-year-old Robert Thornton of Carroll Drive. He allegedly told the deputy that he had been shooting a 9mm pistol that he kept for home protection.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO