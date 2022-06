AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The FBI is on the scene of the Assembly of Prayer off of Old Tobacco Road. According to an FBI spokesperson, they are executing a search warrant. They did not make any additional information about their investigation available. FOX54 News Now has learned that the FBI is also conducting a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayers in Hinesville, Georgia.

