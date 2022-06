One person is in custody Saturday after a high-speed chase that began in Smith County and ended in Wood County late Friday. “The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office is proud to say no one was injured during this incident, and we are very appreciative of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Police, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter,” said Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin. “We are proud to have proactive law enforcement within Precinct 4, and surrounding us as well. Great teamwork by all involved.”

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO