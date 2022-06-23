ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens police: Rumors of active shooter not true, suspect in custody after manhunt

By Santana Wood swood@tylerpaper.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

A suspect has been arrested after he pointed a gun at police and prompted a manhunt Thursday in Henderson County. Raymond Loden is in custody after running from law enforcement earlier in the...

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

3-month-old puppy Domino available for adoption in Tyler

Domino is a 3-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Domino weighs about 20 pounds now. He will be a large breed boy when he is grown. Domino is totally vetted and ready for the next chapter in his young life. Domino would thrive as a member of a family with children. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Domino, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: Downtown protest of overturning of Roe v. Wade

People gathered in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon in protest of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The United States Supreme Court ruled to reverse nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion and leave restrictions up to the states. The high court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

