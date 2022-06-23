Daytime Emmys Returns to Live Show, ‘Y&R’ Leads Names

The highly anticipated Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 24, and soap legends Peter Bergman of The Young and the Restless, and John McCook of The Bold and the Beautiful, are battling it out in the same category: Best Lead Actor. Bergman, who has starred as Jack Abbott on the soap since 1999, is not new to the category, having won the coveted award three times in 1991, 1992, and 2002. This year marks Bergman's 23rd Daytime Emmy nomination, making him the most nominated of any performer in Daytime Emmy history. McCook has also had a grand year. In addition to the Emmy nomination, he celebrated his 35th anniversary of playing the show patriarch, Eric Forrester, on March 23 – which is the same date that the show celebrated 35 years of broadcast on CBS. Like his competitor, he also had a stint on The Young and the Restless as Lance Prentiss prior to making the switch.

