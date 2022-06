EUGENE, Ore. – Kansas’ Bryce Hoppel won his third career USATF title in the 800 meters in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, winning in 1:44.60 to qualify for the World Outdoor Championships from July 15-24. Hoppel’s title is his first at the USATF Outdoor Championships, after previously winning the USATF Indoor 800 meter championships in 2020 and 2022. With Sunday’s victory, Hoppel will race at the World Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24, the first World Championships held on U.S. soil.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO