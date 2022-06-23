Storytime at the Marlboro County Museum will be Fridays in July

COLUMBIA, SC – John Isgett of Raceway Ford and Chevrolet, located in Darlington, SC, has been elected President of the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) for the 2022-2023 term. He was inducted on June 13, 2022, with the unanimous support of the SCADA franchised Dealer body. Isgett has served on the SCADA Board of Directors since 2009 when he was first elected as Director of the Pee Dee District. In 2017, he was elected as a Regional Vice President and became Treasurer in 2020, rising to 1st Vice President in 2021.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO