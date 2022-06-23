Storytime at the Marlboro County Museum will be Fridays in July

Members of the Bennettsville-Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. ended its 2021-2022 year with the installation of new officers for the next biennium. Newly elected officers are Lynn C. Henry, President (elected another term); Andrea R. McLeod, first vice president; Kimberly Dease, second vice president; Callie Ellerbe, correspondence secretary; Eunice Ray, financial secretary; Yolonda DuPree, internal audit chair; and Vanessa Pearson, chair of the nominating committee; LaRhonda Alford, recording secretary; and Braber Spell, treasurer. Karen Clark, past president served as installation officer.
