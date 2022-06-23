ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Storytime at the Marlboro County Museum will be Fridays in July

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marlboro County Museum will host “Storytime at the Museum” Fridays in July. Parents and...

Neuner, Scott spoke at June 14 meeting for Rotary

Cheryl Neuner, program director for both the McLeod Forensic Nurse Examiner Program and Regional Systems Developer for Perinatal Systems Outreach Education, and Shannon Scott, Forensic Nurse Examiner Program Coordinator for McLeod Health, were the speakers at the June 14 meeting of the Rotary Club of Bennettsville. They discussed the forensic nursing program that McLeod has recently started. These specially trained nurses assist victims of sexual assault, neglect and abuse, work with law enforcement to gather evidence and help in the effort to bring perpetrators to justice. They are pictured with club past president George Webster.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority installs new officers

Members of the Bennettsville-Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. ended its 2021-2022 year with the installation of new officers for the next biennium. Newly elected officers are Lynn C. Henry, President (elected another term); Andrea R. McLeod, first vice president; Kimberly Dease, second vice president; Callie Ellerbe, correspondence secretary; Eunice Ray, financial secretary; Yolonda DuPree, internal audit chair; and Vanessa Pearson, chair of the nominating committee; LaRhonda Alford, recording secretary; and Braber Spell, treasurer. Karen Clark, past president served as installation officer.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Clean Eatz health food restaurant holds grand reopening in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Clean Eatz health food restaurant in Florence held a grand reopening Saturday. “We use no oil, not fats and no butters, so it really is clean, healthy eating,” Ryan Devlin, the store’s owner said. Devlin said he was pleased with the turnout for the event. Customers can dine in, or buy […]
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile facility in Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two teens who escaped Sunday from AMI Kids on Marlboro Way in Bennettsville are now back in custody, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner. Turner said a Bennettsville police officer spotted the teens in a field across from his home. He added...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
On the Road: A historic trip to Lake City

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you like your day trips complete with a little history and local knowledge, look no further than Lake City. The town, a little less than an hour and a half East of Columbia is home to the second African American to travel in space. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was On the Road to teach us more about Ronald McNair.
COLUMBIA, SC
ISGETT ELECTED TO SERVE AS SCADA PRESIDENT 2022-2023

COLUMBIA, SC – John Isgett of Raceway Ford and Chevrolet, located in Darlington, SC, has been elected President of the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) for the 2022-2023 term. He was inducted on June 13, 2022, with the unanimous support of the SCADA franchised Dealer body. Isgett has served on the SCADA Board of Directors since 2009 when he was first elected as Director of the Pee Dee District. In 2017, he was elected as a Regional Vice President and became Treasurer in 2020, rising to 1st Vice President in 2021.
DARLINGTON, SC
1 shot, 1 arrested in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another taken into custody early Sunday morning in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. A man was shot at about 1 a.m. at a home on Coattail Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The man […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia. Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.
COLUMBIA, SC
1 stabbed, expected to survive in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Bennettsville area, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happening at 2:10 a.m. on Bushy Bay Road. A man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to authorities. Another man, whose identity has […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County. Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.
SUMTER, SC
North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Rawl named to Top 10 at Miss South Carolina pageant

Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
COLUMBIA, SC
What South Carolina county has the highest abortion rate for teens?

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
1 hurt, another arrested in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in part of the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Coattail Road in the Bennettsville area. Officials said one man was taken to...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

