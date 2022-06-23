ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

Toronto City Schools employee arrested for attempted theft and forgery

By Taylor Long, Corrine Hackathorn
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Police arrested Toronto City Schools band director, Nicole Locke, on June 23, 2022.

According to police, Locke is being charged with attempted theft and forgery.

She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

