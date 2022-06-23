Toronto City Schools employee arrested for attempted theft and forgery
TORONTO, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Police arrested Toronto City Schools band director, Nicole Locke, on June 23, 2022.
According to police, Locke is being charged with attempted theft and forgery.
She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
