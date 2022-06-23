ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers and counselors take a class in St. Louis jobs that don’t require a 4-year degree

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis teachers and counselors are spending this week learning about in-demand jobs at companies across the St. Louis region, with the intent of passing the information along to their students. It’s part of an effort to get students interested in industries that currently have workforce shortages. Many of...

