Teachers and counselors take a class in St. Louis jobs that don’t require a 4-year degree

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, citing surging prices at the pump. But despite high fuel prices and rising inflation, both parties are resisting. The main pushback for Democrats is the possibility of lining the pockets of big oil companies and retailers. The pause would cost the Highway Trust Fund an estimated $10 million in forgone revenue. In other national news, federal prosecutors have charged more than a thousand Americans for fraudulently claiming COVID-19 relief funding. More than a dozen people in the St. Louis area have been charged, with more cases still pending. The funds were distributed quickly and with few roadblocks, allowing people to exploit the system, officials say. And, after FIFA chose Kansas City last week as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Gov. Mike Parson will sign a bill that will exempt the tournament's tickets from state and local sales tax. Georgia and Florida also passed similar legislation in response to FIFA’s bidding process guidelines, which called on state governments to remove the taxes.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO