Back by popular demand, Terrace on Tap located on the second floor Liberty View Terrace at the Independence Visitors Center (599 Market St.) will be transformed into a pop-up featuring beers on-tap and food options. Presented by Visit Philadelphia, Terrace On Tap features brews by Workhorse Brewing Company, festive foods by Brûlée Catering, family-friendly seasonal activities and provides the perfect spot to enjoy the POPS on Independence concert and the 4th of July parade presented by Wawa Welcome America. Concert starts at 7 pm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO