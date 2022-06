I had the privilege of speaking at a ceremony held at the Minidoka Relocation Camp in Jerome County on June 13, recognizing the 80-year anniversary of the start of camp construction. The camp was one of 10 established in the western states in 1942 to imprison Japanese Americans who were uprooted from their homes in Hawaii and the West Coast during World War II. Around 13,000 of them, mostly American citizens, were imprisoned at Minidoka. They posed no threat to their country but were rounded up simply because of their race.

JEROME COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO