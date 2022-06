The 2022 BET Awards is a wrap and this year’s show was definitely a more memorable show. Taraji P. Henson returned as the host of festivities again and Diddy was the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Lizzo opened the show with an inclusive performance of “About Damn Time”. Plenty surprises happened as Latto brought out YDB the son of ODB and the legendary Mariah Carey during her performance, Jack Harlow had Lil Wayne and supreme vocalist Brandy join him on stage and Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement performance saw the return of Bad Boy original Shyne to the stage, Mary J. Blige, the Lox and Lil Kim. Top that off with Ye making a surprise appearance to honor Diddy. Not to mention other performers Chloe, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City and more. Below is a complete list of winners from last nights show.

