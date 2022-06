The New York state Supreme Court struck down a New York City law allowing noncitizens to vote on Monday. The New York City Council approved a law last December allowing legal residents who have been in the city for at least 30 days, including those with green cards and DACA recipients, to vote in city elections starting in 2023. The law would have added around 800,000 noncitizens to the city's voter rolls, but would not have allowed them to vote in state or federal elections.

