ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville, Indiana’s First Dog Bar & Cafe’ Unleashed Set to Open 2023

By Liberty
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month I wrote an article about my brilliant Shark Tank idea for a spot like River Kitty Cafe, but for dogs, and instead of just coffee drinks, it served beer. Ask and you shall receive. Some of the Name Ideas I had. I really did put some thought...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Patriotic 4th of July Photos from New Drone and Fireworks Show in Santa Claus, Indiana

Everyone is gearing up for 4th of July Weekend. For most people that means going to a big fireworks show somewhere to celebrate Independence Day. Some fireworks shows, like the City of Whitesville's and the big show at Owensboro Christian Church, have already come and gone. Others, like the City of Owensboro's All-American 4th of July Celebration, will take place on the 4th.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
WOMI Owensboro

Boonville’s Scales Lake 2022 4th of July Fireworks Canceled

Scales Lake Park in Boonville has decided to cancel their annual fireworks show for 2022. The Fourth of July Fireworks show at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has been a family tradition for years. Folks from the Boonville area gather on the beach at Scales Lake to watch in amazement, the fireworks in the night sky. However, that won't be the case in 2022.
BOONVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dog#Coffee Bar#Alcohol#Food Drink#Shark Tank#River Kitty Cafe
visitowensboro.com

Spend a summer weekend in Owensboro at the HydroFair

If you’re in the market for some loud, exciting action on the riverfront this summer, the Owensboro Hydrofair should definitely be on your radar. This year’s event will take place August 19-21 in downtown Owensboro, bringing you a weekend of hydroplane racing that will be bigger and better than ever before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will be making the trek to Owensboro to compete for three days of high-speed hydroplaning on the water.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State Food Bank launches “Operation Full Pack”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans. “Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment. “The veterans that we’re serving […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Intoxicated Driver Runs Into West Side Business

An Evansville woman was arrested late last night after running her car into a west side business. It happened at the Kite and Key on West Franklin Street just after 10:00pm. The car crashed into the front of the building. Gina Perry was arrested at he scene and charged with...
wevv.com

Evansville shooting sends man to hospital, damages business and vehicle

Police in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for more information on a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to investigate a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and S. Kentucky Avenue early Sunday around 3 a.m. When they arrived in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business. This all happened just after 10 Sunday night on West Franklin Street. Police say the car hit the front of Kite and Key on the corner of Franklin...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

The Four Best Brands of Frozen Onion Rings You Can Buy in Kentucky

It's National Onion Ring Day and that, for me, is a high holy day and I decided to celebrate early yesterday. My friend Ryan and I had lunch at Bru Burger in Evansville and I ordered those onion rings in the photo above. They're beer-battered, by the way, and they are SO good. Clearly, I freaking LOVE onion rings. Forget French fries, onion rings are my go-to side orders anytime I go to a burger joint. Heck, they're even my go-to at home and there are several brands of frozen onion rings that I absolutely love.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville troopers recognized by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two local heroes were recognized by state police for their service, bravery and devotion to citizens of Indiana. The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to award them for their accomplishments. Trooper Tanner Hurley was selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy