Jan. 6 committee examines Trump's pressure campaign on the Department of Justice
During its fifth public hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 House...www.cbsnews.com
During its fifth public hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 House...www.cbsnews.com
trying to get an official.to just say there was fraud! and he and republicans will do the rest!! anarchy and subversion! indictment coming soon!!!
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3