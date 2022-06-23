ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee examines Trump's pressure campaign on the Department of Justice

Cover picture for the articleDuring its fifth public hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 House...

Dennis Sanchez
2d ago

trying to get an official.to just say there was fraud! and he and republicans will do the rest!! anarchy and subversion! indictment coming soon!!!

The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
CNBC

Trump SPAC deal threatened by federal criminal probe

A federal criminal investigation is threatening the proposed merger between former President Donald Trump's social media enterprise and a SPAC. Digital World Acquisition Corp. revealed in a filing Monday that it and its board of directors received subpoenas from a federal grand jury. The company was already under investigation by...
Washington Examiner

Jordan blasts Jan. 6 testimony he discussed pardon as 'fake news'

A top GOP representative danced around accusations he discussed presidential pardons with Congress after defending claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he never requested a pardon because he didn't do anything wrong. A witness told the Jan. 6 committee last week that Jordan had “discussed” presidential pardons but didn’t testify that he requested one.
CBS News

CBS News poll: Half say Trump tried to stay in office through illegal means, should be charged with crimes

Most Americans continue to feel U.S. democracy is threatened, and the Jan. 6 hearings offer a window into their different reasons why. From what they've seen of the hearings thus far, half the country thinks former President Donald Trump planned to remain in office through unconstitutional and illegal activities. Half think that he should, in turn, be charged with crimes, and that the attack on the Capitol was an "insurrection."
Axios

McCarthy's coming headaches

Far-right candidates are surging in House races across the map: Republican leaders increasingly fear that a red wave will wash in a raft of conspiracy theorists and extremists. Why it matters: The establishment grows ever weaker. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — on the doorstep of the speaker’s office —...
CBS News

Havana Syndrome: High-level national security officials stricken with unexplained illness on White House grounds

Since 2016, U.S. government officials overseas and their families have reported sudden, unexplained, brain injuries with symptoms of vertigo, confusion and memory loss. The CIA, FBI and State Department are investigating a theory that some of these officials were injured by an unseen weapon. Who might be targeting Americans and why are unknown. Incidents have been reported in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, but, as we first told you in February, our reporting has found senior national security officials who say they were stricken in Washington and on the grounds of the White House. The former officials you are about to meet are revealing their experiences for the first time. They were responsible for helping to manage threats to national security.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: At least 11 dead as Russian missile strikes Kremenchuk mall

At least 11 people have died and more than 40 people were injured after a missile hit a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.The updated death toll at the mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was revealed by the Poltava region’s governor Dmytro Lunin.But scores of people are feared to have been killed in the missile attack that Ukraine said Russia was responsible for.President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.He said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.” Footage posted on social media showed a...
