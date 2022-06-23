ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Pats ink deal with Strange, 2 others to complete ’22 class

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have completed signing their 2022 draft class, inking contracts with first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.

Terms of the deals were not released. New England has previously reached agreements with the other seven members of its class.

Strange was a five-year starter on the offensive line for Chattanooga and was taken 29th overall in April. He is expected to have a chance start as a rookie this upcoming season following the offseason trade of Shaq Mason and free agency departure of Ted Karras.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.
NORWALK, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy