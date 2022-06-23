ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland Police Department is Getting Ready for Independence Day Early

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, June 24, Garland police is getting a jump start on patrolling the area for Independence Day with increased DWI patrolling. Officer Felicia Jones says this is really important for the holiday. “And not just for the fourth of...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

 

thebharatexpressnews.com

Richardson Starbucks shot suspect Tranisa Watts charged

RICHARDSON, Texas (TBEN) — Richardson Police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend’s mother. At 7:12 p.m. on April 18, police responded to the Starbucks parking lot at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting. Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first...
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.Three other victims were injured as well.Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made.   None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.
BURLESON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Seven McKinney homes impacted by fire

Seven McKinney homes were either burned to the ground or badly damaged in a fire, the McKinney Fire Department announced Saturday. According to the department, the call came in as a fire at a construction site on Marigold Drive. "One occupied home had some fire spread to it, but the...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth police de-escalate situation with suicidal subject

This week, the Corinth Police Department de-escalated a tense situation with a suicidal subject and are helping him get the help he needs. Police were called Wednesday to the 2700 block of Tori Oak Trail, where the suicidal subject said he wanted officers to kill him, according to a Corinth police news release. School Resource Officer James Crow realized the subject was a former student at his school with whom he had a good rapport, and he responded to the scene.
CORINTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Man arrested, charged after crash that killed one in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalanda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman PD arrest man for theft charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- A man named Chance Dewayne Henderson was arrested this morning by the Sherman Police Department. According to police, Henderson was found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm stolen in Kaufman, Texas. He was found at the Traveler's Inn of South Sam Rayburn Freeway.
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville Names New Police Chief

The City of Greenville has hired Christopher Smith as Police Chief. He began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a Detention Officer and has worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years. During this time, Christopher has served in various divisions within the department, including Jailer, Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He was recently promoted in 2020 and is currently the Assistant Chief Deputy for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
CBS DFW

Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2600 Dowdy Rd.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney shut down for fatality crash

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney is shut down Friday evening, according to police. Two people were killed in a two car crash. A sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380, slowing for a yellow light at Stonebridge Road when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, police said on Twitter. The four passengers in the first car were transported to a hospital, but two in the backseat did not survive. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and was interviewed by detectives.  McKinney police are investigating the crash and said that intersection will be shut down 'for some time.'
MCKINNEY, TX

