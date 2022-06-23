ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: Goodman Theatre’s Life After Has None

By Doug Mose
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll keep this short – but it won’t be sweet. The Goodman Theatre’s production of Toronto playwright Britta Johnson’s freshman musical Life After starts promisingly, with an absolutely spectacular set and a lively cast. But it soon becomes apparent that the show—which revolves around the grief experienced by Alice, (Samantha Williams),...

Third Coast Review

REVIEW: New Conductor, Different Program, No Problem for Grant Park Orchestra

For the second time in a week, a Chicago orchestra’s conductor was suddenly sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test just hours before a concert. Last Thursday, this happened to Riccardo Muti, who’s appearance with Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra was handed over to Lina González-Granados. Serving as the CSO’s Georg Solti Consulting Apprentice, González-Granados filled in marvelously.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Philharmonic Revives the Roar of Marvel’s Black Panther for Juneteenth

The Chicago Theatre started out as a movie palace that could hold more than 3000 viewers for the silent films that were all the rage. It was normal for a silent movie to have a pianist or Wurlitzer organist adding suspense and exclamation to the flickering images of sheiks riding across the desert and damsels being menaced. The last movie I saw at the Chicago Theatre was Day of the Animals (1977), and the music was a schlocky soundtrack as Leslie Nielsen is overcome by dangerous ozone and tries to take on a grizzly while Linda Day George screams. It took me back to 1977 knowing that I was going to see a movie in the Chicago Theatre. This time it was Marvel Studio’s Black Panther with the soundtrack played in concert by the Chicago Philharmonic. Executive director Terell Johnson pointed out how meaningful it is to show a film about a Black superhero on the eve of Juneteenth and how representation matters in the arts.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Let’s Do It Again – Rufus Sings Judy at City Winery

On April 23, 1961, superstar Judy Garland launched yet another of her legendary comebacks and appeared on stage at Carnegie Hall. Subsequently called “the Greatest Night in Showbiz,” her performance riveted the star-filled (Richard Burton, Noel Coward, Bette Davis, Marilyn Monroe, dozens more …) auditorium. Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft recalls the evening. “I remember 3,000 grown-ups dressed in tuxedos and fancy cocktail dresses and the sound of the audience screaming my mother’s name and trying to touch her. It was scary! I thought ‘Grownups don’t act like this. These people have lost their minds!’”
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Ensemble Español Brings Andalusian Rhythm and Soul with Flamenco Passion

Andalusia—the birthplace of Flamenco and Federico Garcia Lorca. It is the land where the Romany, North African Moors, and Sephardic Jews lived in the mountains. These cultures form the roots of flamenco dance and music, which was brought to life in performance by Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater’s Flamenco Passion. Ensemble Español is in residence at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago under the direction of artistic director Irma Suárez Ruíz and executive director Jorge Perez. Flamenco Passion gives the audience an undiluted experience of Cante (singing/music), Baile (dancing) Toque (guitar) and Jaleo (hell-raising) with a sensuous dose of Duende (magnetism)—a mix of the mysterious and magical.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Anne-Sophie Mutter and Lina González-Granados Exhibit Brilliance With the CSO

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra succeeded in a tall order on Thursday night: turning a major work that has often left me wanting into a thing of abject beauty. To accomplish this, Anne-Sophie Mutter gave a brilliant performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D-major, op. 61, with Lina González-Granados conducting before a very crowded Symphony Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Giordano Dance Chicago—Exuberant, Urban and Avant Garde

When I think of modern or jazz-inspired dance, a few people come to mind. Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, and Katherine Dunham. Giordano Dance Chicago has established itself in my Hall of Fame for originality while keeping the form of mid-century jazz dance. The Giordano performance last weekend was one night only and the finale of the Made in Chicago series at the Auditorium Theatre. It was a fitting cap on a season of beautiful performances.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Get a Cortisol Correction from Second City’s New Mainstage Revue, Do the Right Thing, But No Worries If Not

Politics are exhausting, but inevitable and important. People are exhausted, but continue to seek normalcy via social interactions. The Second City’s 110th mainstage show’s bifurcated title reflects those two realities: Do The Right Thing, But No Worries If Not. The heightened fight-or-flight instincts that now inhabit our daily...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day June Drop in Chicago and Beyond

It’s time for another Record Store Day! Since COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three in 2020 and two editions last year, things have been a little tumultuous. The pandemic and interest in vinyl rising has also caused delays, pushing records off their originally announced dates. This Saturday, June 18, will see many of those pushed titles that couldn’t make it in time finally up for sale!
CHICAGO, IL
Lisa Kron
Third Coast Review

Review: Relative, a Genuinely Chicago Film, Tells the Story of a Rogers Park Family Going Through Change

Relative is indeed relative and it’s more than wordplay. The film is a family story that encompasses many aspects of the lives we live in its 97-minute running time. This fourth film by Chicago filmmaker Michael Glover Smith (Mercury in Retrograde) is a dramedy about young love, old love, empty nesting, drug use, child-raising, depression and anxiety, breakups and reunitings.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Eclectic Full Contact Theatre’s Blithe Spirit Is a Frothy Comedy for a Summer Outing

What could be more fun for a summer theater outing than a frothy bit of Noel Coward? The English playwright is known for his wit and flamboyance and his script of Blithe Spirit offers all of these and more. Eclectic Full Contact Theatre brings one of Coward’s funniest scripts to life, directed by Michael Woods, at the Skokie Theatre. The play is set in about 1940 in Kent, outside London.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Chicago Commemorates Emancipation with Juneteenth Celebrations

On paper, the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved Americans on January 1, 1863, during the middle of the Civil War. But not all chattel slaves were immediately manumitted. Union General Gordon Granger’s regiment went to Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce that “all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labors.”
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Giveaway: Post Animal Are Back in Chicago for a Hometown Show at Metro

It’s hard to believe that Post Animal have been blowing minds with their incredible sound since 2014. The band has evolved over the years, transforming for this raw garage rock powerhouse to this hazy otherworldly psychedelic rock band that defies a singular sound. Especially with their latest release Love Gibberish, Post Animal has embraced the dizzying number of sonic comparisons and created one of their most kaleidoscope albums to date. Whether you were there from the start or jumped in during their rise, it impossible to deny Post Animal’s impressive catchiness and down right crazy ascent.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/9 and Beyond

Week two of Pride month and the event just keep rolling in. There’s events galore with Fiesta Back of the Yards, the Vegnadale fest, Post Animal performing at Metro (we’re giving away a pair of tickets here!) and so much more! There really is something fun for everyone to do this weekend! It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse) and events are rolling in.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Kontras Quartet’s Premier of Amy Wurtz’ Third String Quartet Is Worth the COVID-19 Wait

The Chicago-based Kontras Quartet performed several string quartets by American composers at Roosevelt University’s Ganz Hall yesterday. Hosted by the American Music Project, the program included works by five contemporary composers, including the world premiere of Amy Wurtz’ String Quartet No. 3. This was the American Music Project’s first live, in-person performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Black Ensemble Theater’s Jubilant Grandma’s Jukebox Is a Return Home

I have been following Jackie Taylor’s Black Ensemble Theater (BET) since their days on Beacon and then to the beautiful new home on Clark. Unlike the old days on Beacon, the A/C is much more reliable and the acoustics are on point. The latest production is Grandma’s Jukebox, and like many BET productions before it is a rousing music-filled and unapologetically Black story. When I was growing up, it was a custom in Black households for the kids to put on a show for the adults at cookouts, family gatherings, and of course, in any talent show at church or school. Everybody had to dance, sing, or in my case—”say a little piece for the people, Katherine.” Grandma’s Jukebox is the story of a group of cousins all taken in by Grandma B and how she reaches out from beyond through a mystical jukebox that is not plugged in.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Raven Theatre Stages The Luckiest, a Play About Love and Family—￼With an Ironic Title

The Luckiest is the ironic title of a superb play by Melissa Ross, now on stage at Raven Theatre. It’s a play about family, love and relationships and how they matter, even as life takes unfortunate twists and turns. It’s a helpful message in this Covid era, and it’s delivered in an appealing and humane way. Artistic director Cody Estle directs this three-hander with his usual skill, carefully building the drama and bringing out the unique qualities of each character.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Philharmonic’s Aretha Rising Paid (and Played) Respect

Chicago Philharmonic focused most of its 2021-22 season on great composers—such as Mozart, Copland, Brahms, Dvorak and Respighi—featured by most classical ensembles. But more than most orchestras, Chicago Philharmonic takes excursions into more current popular music. And it did so with style in Aretha Rising, its jubilant tribute to the late Aretha Franklin performed Sunday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
CHICAGO, IL
