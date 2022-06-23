Review: Goodman Theatre’s Life After Has None

The Chicago Theatre started out as a movie palace that could hold more than 3000 viewers for the silent films that were all the rage. It was normal for a silent movie to have a pianist or Wurlitzer organist adding suspense and exclamation to the flickering images of sheiks riding across the desert and damsels being menaced. The last movie I saw at the Chicago Theatre was Day of the Animals (1977), and the music was a schlocky soundtrack as Leslie Nielsen is overcome by dangerous ozone and tries to take on a grizzly while Linda Day George screams. It took me back to 1977 knowing that I was going to see a movie in the Chicago Theatre. This time it was Marvel Studio’s Black Panther with the soundtrack played in concert by the Chicago Philharmonic. Executive director Terell Johnson pointed out how meaningful it is to show a film about a Black superhero on the eve of Juneteenth and how representation matters in the arts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO