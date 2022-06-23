Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

A Cortland man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of illegal weapons following an accident, according to a city police report. According to the report, James D. Wright, of Cortland, got into an accident, hitting a tree near Rickard Street. When city police arrived on scene, Wright was discovered to be in possession of two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO