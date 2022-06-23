Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a man allegedly responsible for damaging property. Officers say an intoxicated man vandalized multiple cars and an apartment building door. They say the crimes happened around 2:30 Friday morning on South Cayuga Street. The suspect is described as a short...
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was charged on June 18 with felony third-degree burglary and petty larceny. He was also picked up on an arrest warrant for a second count of petty larceny. • Alex S....
DeWitt, N.Y. — State police arrested a 20-year-old Syracuse man they say had illegal drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop this weekend. Troopers pulled over Devine E. Mobley Jr. at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt. During the traffic stop, troopers...
Wayne County, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is accused of entering his neighbor's property, and throwing a metal chair during an altercation. Deputies arrested James F. Natale, 64, of Old Lyons Road in the Town of Arcadia, after he allegedly, pushed, hit, and threw a metal chair at his neighbor during an altercation.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is investigating two separate burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of June 22nd to June 23rd. The first reported burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. The suspect(s) in this crime allegedly broke into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property.
AUBURN N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On June 26, at approximately 2:28 a.m., the Auburn Police department were notified of a shooting at Lavish Lounge, located at 288 Genesee St. Auburn Police learned on scene that there were two separate groups of individuals fighting, during the argument, two black males began shooting.
AUBURN, N.Y. — Auburn police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a bar. Police say a woman in her 20's was shot outside Lavish Lounge shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. The unidentified woman was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. She is in critical but stable...
UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]
A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
A Cortland man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of illegal weapons following an accident, according to a city police report. According to the report, James D. Wright, of Cortland, got into an accident, hitting a tree near Rickard Street. When city police arrived on scene, Wright was discovered to be in possession of two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun.
An Endicott man will spend 1-and-a-half to three years in New York State Prison as a Second Felony Offender because of a minor car break-in. 38-year-old Nicholas Maloney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny for stealing credit cards out of an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Union. According to a...
West Monroe, N.Y. – A town justice in Oswego County, who resigned in response to an investigation into stolen funds, originally tried to blame the theft on her daughter, according to court papers filed by the State Police. Prosecutors allege Inman stole over $7,500 dollars from a bank account...
HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 18th. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
Law enforcement are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing Onondaga teen. The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year old Mahoniss Graham. She was reported missing last Friday from her home in the Town of Onondaga. Graham is described as a 5ft 7in, 175...
BROOKFIELD — A Madison County man is accused of fighting with law enforcement officers following a domestic dispute earlier this month, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Robert Ladd, 37, of Brookfield, was involved in a domestic dispute with another person at a residence...
He is not facing any charges at this time, buy authorities are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with possibly thefts at a retailer inside Sangertown Square in New Hartford. New Hartford Police have released a photo of a man they're trying to identify. On Facebook, police...
BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
