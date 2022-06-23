ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Inmate who broke handcuffs to escape Cobb hospital back in custody

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga — An inmate who escaped from a Cobb County hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds is back in custody.

Marietta police arrested Ulysses Andre Roberson on Wednesday night in connection to a shooting and took him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. While he was there, Roberson slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away.

Police say that Roberson was found several hours later at 2:30 a.m. at a Super 8 motel on Franklin Gateway.

They say finding him was a combined effort of citizen tips, license plate readers and undercover work to track the escaped inmate down.

Police are also addressing comments on social media blaming the hospital for Roberson’s escape. They say the responsibility for keeping him in the hospital fell solely on them.

The escape is currently under investigation to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.

Roberson is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on his initial charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and a new charge of felony escape.

