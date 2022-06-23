Roscoe Village Burger Fest

POLO – On Monday, June 6, members of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society gathered at the White Pines Restaurant for lunch and the installation of new officers. The new officers included Kathy Bickford as president, Connie O’Brien as vice president, Kay Tyne as secretary and Kris Clothier as treasurer. All of the new officers were able to attend other than Kathy Bickford. Mary Williams conducted an installation service of candle lighting for the new officers. The newly elected officers have consented to “Keep the Flame Growing” as many previous generations have done in the past.

POLO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO