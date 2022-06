The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO