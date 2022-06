Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has become the 12th defenseman in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Handed out annually to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs, Makar blew the doors off in the 2021-22 playoffs scoring eight goals and 29 points. His tantalizing playoffs where he further ascended into stardom by his ability to produce on both ends of the ice.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO