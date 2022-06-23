ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain boy’s father attacks accused killer in an Ohio courtroom

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CINCINNATI — A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and her son in Ohio in 2020 was attacked by the boy’s father in the courtroom Thursday.

According to WHIO, Desean Brown was in court Thursday for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her 3-year-old son, Nylo, in 2020. Brown allegedly put Nylo in the Ohio River while the child was still alive. Nylo’s father was in the courtroom and attacked Brown.

WCPO said Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, “leapt at Brown” and punched him multiple times in the head and neck before officers intervened. The officers handcuffed Hughes and got him back on his feet. He was eventually taken out of the courtroom by police. According to WCPO, Hughes has not been charged.

During the hearing, according to WCPO, Brown’s attorneys were requesting that his confession to the police when he was arrested be thrown out prior to the trial, claiming that officers intimidated him into speaking with them without a lawyer. However, the judge denied the motion, keeping his confession for trial.

Earlier in the month, Cincinnati police told the judge that they learned Lattimore was pregnant with Brown’s child but she miscarried, according to WCPO. The detectives believe that Brown allegedly killed her and Nylo “out of retaliation for the miscarriage.”

WHIO said Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, a count of gross abuse of a corpse, and a count of tampering with evidence. Nylo’s body has not yet been recovered. If convicted, Brown could face the death penalty.

