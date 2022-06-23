ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Montas loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 8th vs M's

Mariners Athletics Baseball Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti) (John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth inning on a single by Seattle's Adam Frazier.

Frazier lined a clean single to left field on Thursday at the Coliseum.

The 29-year-old Montas began the game with a 3-7 record and a 3.53 ERA.

