Man captured after Athens manhunt

SMITH COUNTY — A man was shot and injured just outside of Tyler early Friday afternoon when he allegedly tried to confront a homeowner in his front yard. It happened just before 1:00 Friday afternoon on Mary Ann Street. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff Deputies received a call advising that a man had confronted the caller in the front yard of his residence and attacked him. During the altercation, the caller allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the abdomen multiple times. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the injured man standing on the front porch of the residence, allegedly attempting to enter the caller’s home. From there, it was confirmed that the man had been shot in the abdomen and he was summarily taken to UT Health Main by paramedics. The man was then reportedly rushed into emergency surgery and is listed in serious but stable condition. Identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO