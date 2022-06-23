Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Say hello to four talented young journalists who have joined Civil Beat’s staff for the summer. We’re excited to be able to offer a number of paid positions this year to promising reporters and writers who have either recently graduated or will be going back to college in the fall. Hawaii is always such a great place to be a journalist and this summer is especially busy with election season in full swing, the coronavirus still an issue and tourists returning in higher numbers than we’ve seen in awhile even as the economy stumbles from inflation and supply shortages. We’re happy to have the extra help.

