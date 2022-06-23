ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral wild animal stowaways captured at Hawaii's harbors thru the years. Stevedores helped capture a live skunk at Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday morning. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

KITV.com

The Search for Snoopy in Hawaii!

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Peanuts are taking over Honolulu and joining GMH are Snoopy and Charlie Brown!. The dynamic duo made a pit stop on their latest adventure and they’re joined by Lucy – not to be confused with Linus’s sister – Lucy Treadway, to preview a new immersive experience; “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for leeward areas. The first weekend of summer is looking great to be outdoors!. Breezy trade winds to finish off the week and then back down slightly... Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Holiday weekend Hawaii to mainland airfare under $500 roundtrip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airline ticket prices are outpacing inflation. Domestic airfare is costing flyers 34% more than 2019, according to Hopper.com. Even just days out from the Independence Day weekend - there are still some reasonable fares being offered. Here’s what our HNN digital team found as of Sunday at...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting today trade wind speeds will increase into the moderate to locally breezy range through Friday. Fairly typical cloud and shower trends will return with passing showers over the windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper level disturbance passing over the islands next weekend may briefly increase cloud and shower trends.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Honolulu Civil Beat

It’s Summer And That Means The Interns Are Here

Say hello to four talented young journalists who have joined Civil Beat’s staff for the summer. We’re excited to be able to offer a number of paid positions this year to promising reporters and writers who have either recently graduated or will be going back to college in the fall. Hawaii is always such a great place to be a journalist and this summer is especially busy with election season in full swing, the coronavirus still an issue and tourists returning in higher numbers than we’ve seen in awhile even as the economy stumbles from inflation and supply shortages. We’re happy to have the extra help.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hawaii hotel occupancy in May

The Rock hosted an XFL tryout at McKinley high school. Jerry Rice teaches Hawaii keiki. A Hawaii girls' soccer team wins on the mainland. What's Trending: Arnold has no smartphone, world's ugliest dog. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't use a smartphone. And Guy introduces us to the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades close out the weekend

More showers during the night and then sunny warm afternoons. The first weekend of summer is looking great to be outdoors!. Breezy trade winds to finish off the week and then back down slightly... Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at...
HAWAII STATE
#Hawaii News Now
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH football coach and The Rock talk ZOA Energy drinks and ‘Braddahhood’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s XFL Hawaii showcase brought many opportunities for players looking to continue their football dreams, but an encounter off the field was created all because of an energy drink. UH football associate head coach and special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield was in attendance with the chance...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prepare for a retro party: T-Pain announces August show at Aloha Tower

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Tower Marketplace is about to transform into a late 2000s nightclub. Two-time Grammy award winning artist T-Pain is hitting the stage on August 27!. Widely considered the pioneer of Auto-Tune rapping and singing, T-Pain dominated the 2000s charts with hits like “Buy U a Drank (Shawty...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian youth are hosting a Maui Mayoral Candidate forum on Monday. The event will be held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. The following candidates are participating in the forum:. Cullan Bell. Kim Brown. Richard Bissen. Mike Molina. Kelly King. Jonah Lion.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Study Hawaiian music from none other than Raiatea Helm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can now study Hawaiian music from none other than Raiatea Helm. The vocalist is part of the star-studded instructor line-up at Windward Community College’s Hawaiian music certificate program. You can also learn moolelo and Hawaiian composition with Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, slack key guitar and ukulele with...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Have a blast at these Fourth of July events, celebrations

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect location of an event. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang. Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with […]
mauinow.com

Rodeo, fireworks, music planned around Maui for Fourth of July weekend

Major celebrations, including fireworks in Lahaina, a rodeo Upcountry and live entertainment in Wailea, are planned on Fourth of July in Maui County. The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

