Out of all of the characters on Yellowstone the most badass has got to be none other than Rip Wheeler. Cole Hauser is perfect for the role. The stars of the show have all descended on the Yellowstone ranch and are ready to get to filming once again. Season 4 still hasn’t even gotten to the awards season yet, but Season 5 is being made and fans are already dying to see anything they can about it.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO