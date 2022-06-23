ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Hikers with heat-related issues rescued off Phoenix mountain

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters rescued eight hikers off Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain who were suffering from heat-related issues in triple-digit weather. They say a 50-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

 

ABC 15 News

Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 dead after blown tire triggers Beeline Highway crash

PHOENIX — Two people died Sunday afternoon after severe weather contributed to a crash along the Beeline Highway northeast of Phoenix. A family was driving along just south of the Highway 188 interchange when a tire blew out around 5:30 p.m., according to DPS. Troopers say the road was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Who pays for firefighters to save hikers in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a group of people had to be rescued off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, many questioned--are the hikers held responsible for the bill? The simple answer is that rescues are a city-funded function. “We will respond to the mountain, just like we’ll respond to a house fire, just like we respond to someone’s house when they have a medical emergency. We will respond to that mountain,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. “We never want to discourage anyone from calling for help when they are on the mountain hiking, whether it’s Piestewa Peak, South Mountain, North Mountain, or like yesterday, Echo Canyon.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

AZGFD helps release 3 black bears after rehab with Southwest Wildlife

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department helped release three juvenile black bears into the wild after the bears finished rehabilitation at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. The three bears, all males, were released on June 13 after being taken to Southwest Wildlife in October. “Our...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix dive bar damaged after fire breaks out in fridge

PHOENIX - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a dive bar near 15th Avenue and Camelback, according to Phoenix Fire. Firefighters were called to The Snap Lounge at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after found that a fire that sparked in the bar's fridge area had spread into the attic and roof.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona homeowner fatally shoots 2 intruders: police

A Phoenix, Arizona homeowner shot and killed two men who were attempting to break into the home Saturday morning, police said, according to reports. When police arrived before 8 a.m. in response to several 911 calls, officers found the two alleged intruders on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Arizona Rescuers Save Kitten Stuck in Rising Waters Inside 20-Foot Storm Drain

A 10-week-old cat is in recovery after rescuers found him treading climbing waters in a 20-foot storm drain in Arizona. The Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ (EAMTs) and the Chandler Fire Department found and rescued the little feline and named him Augustus Gloop, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) said in a press release shared with PEOPLE.
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thursday monsoon storm slams into the Valley 4pm coverage

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Viewer videos show monsoon brought rain, hail, dust to Arizona

Scattered showers moved in from the south, with central Phoenix getting up to a quarter of an inch of rain. People in northern Arizona are worried about burn scars from recent wildfires and are doing a few things to protect their homes. Experts urge Phoenix-area homeowners to trim trees before...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
AZFamily

More storms in the forecast for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning with temperatures in the mid 80′s, it’s a bit muggy and the moisture is fuel for thunderstorms. Sunday evening and overnight look like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters.
PHOENIX, AZ

