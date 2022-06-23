Hikers with heat-related issues rescued off Phoenix mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a group of people had to be rescued off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, many questioned--are the hikers held responsible for the bill? The simple answer is that rescues are a city-funded function. “We will respond to the mountain, just like we’ll respond to a house fire, just like we respond to someone’s house when they have a medical emergency. We will respond to that mountain,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. “We never want to discourage anyone from calling for help when they are on the mountain hiking, whether it’s Piestewa Peak, South Mountain, North Mountain, or like yesterday, Echo Canyon.”
