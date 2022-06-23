ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

How to Watch Spurs' Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 4 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs hold three selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Here's how to watch their picks.

The San Antonio Spurs hold a lot of cards in tonight's NBA Draft, occupying four of the top 40 picks heading into the night. Whether that will remain true at the end of the night remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it's sure to be a busy night for the Spurs !

Here's how to watch tonight's draft coverage:

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23 | Time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)
Live stream: fuboTV ( Try for free )

2022 NBA Draft order

First round
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans Pelicans
42. New York Knicks
43. Los Angeles Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)
- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)

ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops big hint on Spurs future with 2022 NBA Draft move

There’s been a lot of speculation that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could hang them up this offseason after more than two decades at the helm for this franchise. But, Pop’s latest move indicates that he’ll be back on the bench in 2022-23. The Spurs boss personally called all of the Spurs’ picks […] The post Gregg Popovich drops big hint on Spurs future with 2022 NBA Draft move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Report: Gregg Popovich called Spurs' draft picks to welcome them

There appears to be a new development in Popovich Watch 2022. Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reported this week that longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one calling each of the team’s new draft picks to welcome them aboard. McDonald indicates that this could be a hint that Popovich intends to return for another season.
Yardbarker

Sixers Announce Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton Swap

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially acquired the veteran guard De’Antony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced on Friday night. In order to land Melton, the Sixers packaged up the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Danny Green and sent it Memphis’ way. The trade itself wasn’t much of a shock.
