Philadelphia 76ers 2022 NBA Draft Rumors & Picks Tracker

On the day of the trade deadline during the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers shook up their roster as they sent the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry, and Joel Embiid’s primary backup Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with the three players mentioned, the Sixers moved several draft assets all to acquire the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden and the former All-Star Paul Millsap. Among the couple of picks the Sixers sent Brooklyn’s way was the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

By trading away the pick, the Sixers were set to go into the draft without any picks this year. However, Brooklyn decided not to keep the pick. With an opportunity to defer the pick to next year instead, the Nets decided they would bank on next year’s draft.

Now, the Sixers are set to go on the clock at No. 23 overall on Thursday night. In the weeks leading up to the draft, the Sixers were rumored to be shopping the pick around along with veteran players such as Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle. They haven’t found any suitors just yet.

As always, Thursday’s event will be filled with tons of rumors throughout the night. Here, we’ll track every rumor and move that’s related to the Sixers and their competitors.

Pre-Draft Reading

Kyrie Irving Has Interest

Questions about Kyrie Irving's future in Brooklyn have recently popped up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , the star guard is unsure of whether he wants to remain with the Nets' organization or not.

While Irving hasn't ruled out a return to Brooklyn, it seems the star guard has his sights set on potentially joining another organization. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has a list of several teams he would consider joining, which includes the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, and the 76ers.

Morey's Looking to Acquire Eric Gordon

As previously reported, the Sixers have an interest in potentially acquiring Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets. The former Sixth-Man of the Year signed with Houston during Daryl Morey's tenure as the GM of the Rockets.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , the Sixers are attempting to land Gordon on draft night and they are using the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle as an asset. In addition, the Portland Trail Blazers have an interest in the veteran wing.

Per Pompey, the Sixers would like the Blazers to potentially get involved in a three-team deal that would help Philadelphia net the veteran.

Sixers Favorite Selected by Houston

Throughout the pre-draft process, one name that was consistently linked to the Sixers was LSU standout, Tari Eason. As many assumed Eason might slide on draft night, the 76ers were favored to land the young forward and get themselves a steal with the No. 23 overall pick. However, the predictions won't match reality.

With the 17th overall pick, the Houston Rockets selected Eason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

76ers Trade The Pick

When the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick, the team decided to move on from the selection and sent it over to the Memphis Grizzlies. In exchange, the Sixers land the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton.

Danny Green On The Move

Following the 2021-2022 NBA season, there was speculation surrounding Danny Green's future with the Sixers -- especially after the veteran forward suffered a major injury during Game 6 in the second round against the Miami Heat.

Although Green planned to be back by the All-Star break next year, the veteran won't make his return with the Sixers. In addition to trading away the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night, the Sixers moved Green to Memphis for De'Anthony Melton.