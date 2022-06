ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowriders are back at Isotopes Park for their next mariachi night, and this year there’s a twist. They expect there to be 75 cars both outside the stadium and on the field along the warning track. Fans will be able to talk to the owners and learn about the lowrider community. This year, […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO