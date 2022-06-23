ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread of 4-alarm wildfire near Vacaville stopped; evacuations still in place

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

VACAVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) – Cal Fire crews battled a 4-alarm wildfire near Vacaville Thursday afternoon that prompted the Solano County Sheriff to order mandatory evacuations.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU) first reported the fire near the intersection of Timm Road and Buena Vista Drive around 2 p.m. By 2:35 p.m., the fire had reached 15 acres, but 10 minutes later, authorities reported that they stopped the blaze's forward progress.

4-alarm wildfire in Vacaville near Timm Road. PG&E

The blaze also caused at least 1,400 homes to lose power.

At 3 p.m., the evacuation order increased to include north of Cantelow Rd, south of Peaceful Glen Rd, east of English Hills Rd., and west of Timm Rd. Officials later reported that life was endangered there.

By 3:40 p.m., authorities reported progress in fighting the fire. The Solano County Sheriff decreased the evacuation orders for residents on Timm Road to a warning, and reopened the road a few minutes later. The order for residents on Buena Vista Drive remained mandatory.

As of about 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 39 acres and was 35% contained, but forward progress was stopped.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Thursday afternoon.

Authorities shutdown Timm Road between Peaceful Glen Road and Midway Road while fighting the fire.

