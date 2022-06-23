ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Did Cashing in Their Chips Benefit the Bears?

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVh4C_0gKHBeLV00

The complete rebuild by GM Ryan Poles emphasizing greater cap space in the future has resulted in lack of virtually any talent available this year for the Bears according to Pro Football Focus, and they'll need to hit on plenty of draft picks and free agents in the future.

Did Bears GM Ryan Poles do the right thing with his rebuild by gutting the roster to open up cap space well into the future?

There are several ways to rebuild a team and in Minnesota Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took a different approach by losing some veterans and using the rest to form the base for the rebuild.

However, the Vikings had something worth preserving in their passing attack. The Bears had no offense and a defense deteriorating rapidly due to age. So Poles' moves made sense.

Or did they?

Pro Football Focus cap maven Brad Spielberger assessed all the teams' cap situations for the next three years to find out who is best set up for success and his study actually revealed the trade-off made by the Bears, as well as the poor job done by the Ryan Pace regime.

The study shows the Bears are No. 1 in the league now in cap space for the next three years starting with 2022 at $274,609,465.

However, in getting rid of all the talent they had, the Bears rank last in veteran valuation for their top 51 on the roster over the next three years. In short, there's nothng left in the barn.

As a result, the Bears are ranked only 19th overall in their outlook for the three years.

So the trade off obviously for the Bears was made with an eye on the future, if not the long-range future. They have the most ability to pay people but they also have the most people to pay.

"Despite all of these moves, Chicago still ranks 29th in active draft capital after the prior regime traded away picks like they were going out of style," Spielberger wrote.

So the Bears didn't just fail to support Justin Fields for this year by letting Allen Robinson leave while going to a younger and less accomplished line. They also failed to bring in enough talent to back the entire team. It explains the long odds they are said to face this yeare.

Compartively within the NFC North, the Lions are 12th and the Vikings 14th overall while the Packers are 28th based on their cap commitment, largely to Aaron Rodgers.

The Lions will have the 13th most cap spae next year but they also have the 26th best veteran valuation for 2022 and ninth-best in 2023. The Vikings are are 21st in cap space but are 18th and 10th in their valuations over the next two years .

It amounts to a trade-off by the Bears and the bottom line is Poles has bet on himself and the ability of his staff to come up with real talent to replace what was lost, without swinging and missing too many times.

It is in this way they make up for the huge hole Spielberger says exists on their roster.

On the positive side, there is always the hope Poles knows what he is doing and can hit on picks in much the way Pace used to whiff on them.

"There is plenty more work to be done in the Windy City, but the franchise finally has the resources to do it," Spielberger concludes.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2022 Baker Mayfield Suggestion

With reports suggesting the NFL is hoping for an indefinite, one-plus season suspension of Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield's future in Cleveland is back in play. Will the Browns attempt to convince Mayfield to play for them in 2022?. It's something that's being suggested. However, many are calling on Mayfield to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well. Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Gm#Pro Football Focus#Poles#Obvio
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals Expectations For 2 Star Quarterbacks

Both of Peyton Manning's former NFL teams made blockbuster trades for quarterbacks this offseason. The Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, while the Denver Broncos landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. So what does Manning think about the quarterbacks taking over at the spots he once...
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 unrealistic trades Bulls must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls finally returned to the playoffs this past season after a four-year absence. While the Bulls got smoked by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games, it was still a good season for them. As they prepare for a summer where the biggest story will be Zach LaVine and his new contract, the Bulls […] The post 2 unrealistic trades Bulls must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Report: Several Teams Tried to Trade Up to Select Chicago Bulls’ Dalen Terry

In case you missed it, the Chicago Bulls drafted Arizona guard/wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. For the most part, Terry was not a player on the radar for Bulls fans. In general, the player most mocked to the Bulls was Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who was still on the board when the Bulls made their selection.
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy